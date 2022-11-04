Elvis Crespo releases a remake of ‘Suavemente’ to celebrate the song’s 25th anniversary

Amazon Music surprises the world with a new Amazon Original from non-other than Elvis Crespo. The platform released the remake of Crespo’s iconic hit song “Suavemente.” A track that the legendary merengue artist originally debuted in his first solo album 25 years ago.

For over two decades, “Suavemente” became a top choice not only in Latino parties but also in proms and any type of gathering around the United States, even if it had non-Spanish speaking listeners.

©Amazon Music



Amazon Music and Elvis Crespo Release “Suavemente [25 Aniversario]” a Remake Amazon Original

This merengue’s energetic and catchy rhythm topped the charts and established Elvis as a leading Latin music artist. The new generation of artists like Bad Bunny and other more established figures such as Angie Martinez and Pitbull have sampled the song and paid homage to the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter.

You can listen to Elvis Crespo’s new Amazon Original “Suavemente [25 aniversario]” exclusively on Amazon Music here.

This new Amazon Original, “Suavemente [25 aniversario],” is an exclusive Amazon Music song that is part of the global initiative celebrating the trailblazers who diversified the international music scene and shifted the status quo. The Game Changers include Elvis Crespo, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, J Balvin, Selena, Shakira, Juan Gabriel, and Celia Cruz.

In August, Bad Bunny released the music video for “Neverita,” which is a direct homage to fellow Puerto Rican Elvis Crespo and the music video for his most famous song, “Suavemente.”

The video, with a maximum resolution of 480p on YouTube – much like the music videos of the ‘90s that are difficult to find online – shows Bad Bunny in a new setting, singing while wearing wearing swanky outfits and dancing in front of a green screen, which provides old school graphics. The video opens with Bad Bunny wearing all black and singing with his arms outstretched, identical to Crespo’s first appearance in the “Suavemente” video.

Crespo shared a video of his reaction on Facebook, where he told his followers that he was humbled and excited over the tribute and that he wished Bad Bunny the best in his career.