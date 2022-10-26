Rita Moreno will be inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame

The Television Academy will honor six new members into its Hall of Fame; among the inductees are Debbie Allen, Ken Burns, Bob Daly, Robert L. Johnson, Rita Moreno, and Donald A. Morgan. Actor Sean Penn will also receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.

The ceremony is set for Wednesday, November 16, at the Academy’s Saban Media Center in North Hollywood. “These legendary performers, creators, craftspeople, and television executives are luminaries in our industry. Their work has influenced and immeasurably elevated the current television landscape and culture,” said Frank Scherma, chairman, and CEO of the Television Academy.

“We are proud to induct these trailblazers into the Hall of Fame and honored to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our industry.”

According to Deadline, this year’s Hall of Fame selection committee included chair Rick Rosen, WME co-founder and head of television; Marcy Carsey, Emmy Award-winning producer; Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of Universal Studio Group; Peter Roth, former chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group; Nina Tassler, co-chief executive officer of PatMa Productions; and Dana Walden, chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content.

“This year’s honorees have told the American story through television in ways that will forever shape our history and culture,” Rosen said. “Whether they reshaped the industry itself through visionary leadership or created pieces of work that have had a lasting legacy, these individuals will forever be remembered for the impact they’ve had on the medium; and the Television Academy is proud to enshrine that.”