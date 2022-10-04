Watch Jennifer Lopez fight to get married in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez is getting married again. In a movie this time.

Lopez appears to be back in her rom-com groove, following her previous movie “Marry Me” with another love story that involves a wedding.

Lopez leads “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy with some action thrown in the mix, as Darcy (Lopez) a woman about to marry her fiancee in a beautiful destination wedding, attended by their annoying yet closest friends and family. Things take a turn when pirates hijack their wedding, taking the wedding party captive except for Darcy and Tom who manage to escape and now must rescue everyone they care about.

The trailer shows Lopez and Josh Duhamel facing all manner of adversities, from the appearance of Darcy’s hot ex, played by Lenny Kravitz, to the couple making their escape through the jungle in their wedding dress and tuxedo, to Lopez launching a grenade. All while falling even more in love, of course.

“Shotgun Wedding” is directed by Jason Moore and written by Mark Hammer, who directed “Pitch Perfect.”

The film is rounded out by a cast that includes D’Arcy Carden, Sônia Braga, Alberto Isaac, and more. “Shotgun Wedding” premieres on January 27, on Prime Video.