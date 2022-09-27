Watch Ana Maria Orozco’s comeback in this Amazon comedy

Ana Maria Orozco, known for her role in “Yo soy Betty la fea,” is back on TV.

“Cochina Envidia” is Prime Video’s newest Spanish language series, following shows like “El Internado” and “El Presidente.” The series is Colombian and features an all-star cast that includes some of the biggest actors from Colombia.

Orozco, who made her acting debut in as the lead in the beloved series“ Yo soy Betty la fea” shared the trailer on her Twitter. “Cochina Envidia” was filmed in Bogota, Colombia, and consists of six half-hour episodes that follow a reunion of four old friends who get together to celebrate a literary award won by Orozco’s character. Things quickly turn sour once all of the friends begin to verbalize the jealousy they feel for the other.

“Cochina Envidia,” which translates to something like “Dirty Envy,” stars Orozco, Carolina Cuervo, Cecilia Navia, and Yeimy Vargas. Prime Video will release it in over 240 territories around the world, showing how in demand Spanish language content is on their platform. While Prime Video hasn’t had as much success with TV shows in languages, especially when compared to platforms like Netflix, they continue to expand their roster of programs that cater to different audiences.

“Cochina Envidia” is based on a play called “Veneno” by Carolina Cuervo. “The show has a dark humor, an incredible team and it talks about what no one wants to talk about: envy,” she wrote on her Instagram.

“Cochina envidia” premieres on October 7th, on Prime Video.