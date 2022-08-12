Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña will reportedly co-star in the musical comedy Emilia Pérez, a film about drug trafficking under the direction of French filmmaker Jacques Audiard. The movie, starred by transgender actress Karla Sofia Gascón, will tell the story of Juan del Monte, a Mexican drug lord who, to start a new life far from the business, becomes a woman.

It is reported that the Mexican-American and the Dominican-American actresses’ role is still a “secret;” however it is believed that one of them will portray a lawyer facilitating the transformation of Emilia Pérez.

Selena Gomez is also set to produce a reboot of the 1988 fan-favorite classic Working Girl, which follows the story of Tess McGill in corporate America, portrayed by Melanie Griffith in the original film.

Deadline has reported that Selena is now in “final negotiations” to start the production in partnership with Hollywood executives at 20th Century Studios. And while the project is only in early stages, fans of the classic are already speculating on who could be chosen for the main role.

Saldaña also stats in the upcoming Netflix original series From Scratch, based on Tembi Locke’s best-selling memoir From Scratch: A Memoir of Love, Sicily, and Finding Home. Produced by Nzingha Stewart, Guy Louthan, Emily Ferenbach, Cisely Saldaña, and Mariel Saldaña, the story will be available in October 2022.