Lady Gaga confirms her role as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’ alongside Joaquin Phoenix

Lady Gaga is officially joining the DC Universe! The iconic singer and actress has confirmed her participation in the upcoming sequel ‘Joker: Folie à deux’ following rumors of her involvement since news about the project were first released.

Now the Hollywood star, who is currently on her worldwide tour ‘Chromatica Ball,’ has shared the first teaser for the movie, acting alongside Joaquin Phoenix, and revealing she will be playing the fan-favorite role of Harley Quinn, previously played by Margot Robbie in ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Birds of Prey.’

Joker: Folie à Deux

10.04.24 pic.twitter.com/obp7T9lBFL — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 4, 2022

Fans of the performer are thrilled to have confirmation about her new adventure, as the movie has been described as a musical, having the opportunity to showcase her talent and incredible voice. Filming for the production is set to start in December and released Oct 4, 2024.

The new teaser shows the silhouette of Phoenix and Gaga on a red background, dancing to Tony Bennett’s song ‘Cheek to Cheek,’ a song that was previously covered by the singer.

Details about the new project are coming in fast, and Hollywood executives are expecting the sequel to be a total success following the first film, achieving an estimated $1 billion at the box office and the Academy Award for Best Actor for Phoenix’s portrayal of the iconic character.

Director Todd Phillips and writer Scott Silver announced that they have been working on a script, with the title ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ which means “shared madness” in French, a phrase used to describe a shared delusion among a group of people, confirming that it will be Harley who will be sharing the madness with the Joker.