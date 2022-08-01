Who will be eliminated tonight in La Casa de Los Famosos 2? Fans seemingly want Laura Bozzo or Daniella Novarro out

The finale of La Casa de Los Famous 2 is tonight Monday, August 8th, and the celebrities will soon have the opportunity to go back to their families and homes. Last week it was revealed, that all the members of la casa are nominated, except Ivonne Montero, who became the first finalist of the dramatic show. So Daniella Novarro, Laura Bozzo, Nacho Casaco, Salvardo Zerboni and Toni Costa are all at risk of elimintion tonight. While we will have to wait and see, it seems a lot of the viewers was Bozzo or Navarro out.



This week has been full of confessions and in a clip released by Telemundo Costa is in the hot seat as he is asked questions. Costa revealed that Bozzo is the most difficult person to live with in the house. The Peruvian television host has been a major centerpiece when it comes to drama in the house, and comments on the Instagram account La Cada de Los famous en Vivo, are filled with fans of the show sharing their hopes she is eliminated.

Costa also revealed who he would want to win the show if not himself: Navarro or Nacho Casano. But while Costa would be happy with Navarro taking home the $200,000 prize, it doesn’t seem like the viewers at home do.



The Instagram account lcdlf2022 shared a clip Monday showing a brief alteration between Navarro and Bozzo. The Venezuelan actress sounded frustrated with Bozzo as she told Bozzo she was dependent on other people. “What a pain Daniella really is” the account captioned the post, “how quickly she lost her love [Laura].”

“It’s just that she (Daniella) has had no affection towards anyone, she only used them,” wrote one of the viewers. “Eliminate this ungrateful [person.] Please I can no longer bear to hear so much arrogance of a person,” wrote another.