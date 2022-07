Premios Juventud 2022: Winners of the night

Last night was the big night of Premios Juventud! The award show was super exciting, full of amazing live music, surprises and special moments that will forever be remembered in music history. This year, the show moved from Miami to San Juan, Puerto Rico and it took place at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, where we experienced latin rhythm and saw TV stars and entertainers gather to have grand celebration.

After our favorite celebs walked the red carpet in style, Clarissa Molina, Eduin Caz, Prince Royce and Danna Paola presented us with a spectacular event as we found out all the artists who took awards home this year.

©GettyImages



Clarissa Molina, Eduin Caz, Prince Royce and Danna Paola

Here is the complete list of winners below:

Viral Track of the Year

Winner: “Pepas” – Farruko

“Envolver Remix” – Anitta & Justin Quiles

“Índigo” – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

“Mamiii” – Becky G & Karol G

“Medallo” – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavárez

“Poblado Remix” – J Balvin, Karol G & Nicky Jam Feat. Crissin, Totoy El Frio & Natan Y Shander

“Qué Más Pues?” – J Balvin & Maria Becerra

“Sobrio” – Maluma

“Todo De Ti” – Rauw Alejandro

“Yonaguni” – Bad Bunny

The New Generation – Female

Winner: Evaluna Montaner

Bad Gyal

Corina Smith

Ingratax

Kim Loaiza

La Gabi

Las Villa

Lola Indigo

Ptazeta

Tokischa

The New Generation – Male

Winner: Ryan Castro

Alejo

Blessd

Boza

Duki

Lit Killah

Luis Vazquez

Ovi

Robi

Tiago Pzk

The New Generation – Regional Mexican

Winner: Santa Fe Klan

Dannylux

Gera Mx

Ivan Cornejo

Los Del Limit

Luis R Conriquez

Lupita Infante

Majo Aguilar

Ramon Vega

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Male Artist – On the Rise

Winner: El Alfa

Eladio Carrión

Feid

Jay Wheeler

Jhayco

Justin Quiles

Lenny Tavárez

Mora

Paulo Londra

Sech