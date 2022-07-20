These are Premios Juventud’s star-studded list of presenters

Premios Juventud (PJ) 2022 is right around the corner and Univision’s PJ announced a start-studded lineup of award presenters.

‘Noche de Estrellas’ is returning after four years of absence, to showcase memorable moments, the red carpet looks of all invited artists, and the presentation of an ‘Agent Of Change’ recognition. The 4-hour broadcast will air LIVE from Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 21 at 7 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CT on Univision.

Premios Juventud Debut Pre-show

The Change, Kiko El Crazy, and Mora.

Nominated in the category of ‘The Girl Power’ for her song ‘24/7’ with Mexican artist Sofia Reyes, talented Dominican artist The Change will shake up the red carpet with urban star Kiko El Crazy in a performance of The Change’s original song ‘Ibiza,’ followed by a special presentation of Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and current nominee for Male Artist – On the Rise Mora’s latest hits ‘Tus Lagrimas’ and ‘La Inocente.’

Premios Juventud List of Presenters

In addition to the Latin mega stars performing this year, top celebrities will join the show to present the coveted awards, among them are our network fan-favorites:

Lele Pons

Guaynaa

Majo Aguilar

Danny Felix

Ally Brooke

Andrez Babii

Enrique Bermúdez

Momoland

Joseff

Marko

Daniel Elbittar

El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo

Julian Gil

Michelle Renaud

Emmanuel Palomares

Marcus Ornellas

Sandra Echeverria

Villano Antillano

Rafael Araneda

Pedro Capó

Chef Yisus

Lindsay Casinelli

Sirey Morán

Valeria Marín

Karina Banda

Carlos Ponce

DJ LUIAN

Lenier