These are Premios Juventud’s star-studded list of presenters

Premios Juventud (PJ) 2022 is right around the corner and Univision’s PJ announced a start-studded lineup of award presenters.
‘Noche de Estrellas’ is returning after four years of absence, to showcase memorable moments, the red carpet looks of all invited artists, and the presentation of an ‘Agent Of Change’ recognition. The 4-hour broadcast will air LIVE from Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on July 21 at 7 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. CT on Univision.
Premios Juventud Debut Pre-show
- The Change, Kiko El Crazy, and Mora.
- Nominated in the category of ‘The Girl Power’ for her song ‘24/7’ with Mexican artist Sofia Reyes, talented Dominican artist The Change will shake up the red carpet with urban star Kiko El Crazy in a performance of The Change’s original song ‘Ibiza,’ followed by a special presentation of Puerto Rican singer-songwriter and current nominee for Male Artist – On the Rise Mora’s latest hits ‘Tus Lagrimas’ and ‘La Inocente.’
Premios Juventud List of Presenters
In addition to the Latin mega stars performing this year, top celebrities will join the show to present the coveted awards, among them are our network fan-favorites:
- Lele Pons
- Guaynaa
- Majo Aguilar
- Danny Felix
- Ally Brooke
- Andrez Babii
- Enrique Bermúdez
- Momoland
- Joseff
- Marko
- Daniel Elbittar
- El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo
- Julian Gil
- Michelle Renaud
- Emmanuel Palomares
- Marcus Ornellas
- Sandra Echeverria
- Villano Antillano
- Rafael Araneda
- Pedro Capó
- Chef Yisus
- Lindsay Casinelli
- Sirey Morán
- Valeria Marín
- Karina Banda
- Carlos Ponce
- DJ LUIAN
- Lenier
