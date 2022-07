Premios Juventud 2022: When and where to watch the awards show

This year’s Premios Juventud will air on July 21st. The awards show will be hosted in Puerto Rico, at the José Miguel Agrelot Colosseum, and will be broadcast in Univision at 7PM EST.

There are a variety of things that are special about this year’s Premios Juventud. This will be the first time that the show is hosted in Puerto Rico, having traditionally been hosted in Miami, something that will lend an even more caribbean vibe. It will also feature performances from Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, and more.

The show will be hosted by Danna Paola and will be opened by Daddy Yankee, who’ll provide his first televised performance before he goes on his last tour and retires. Over 30 artists have been confirmed in the program, among them Natti Natasha, Farruko, and more.

This year’s nominations are led by Karol G and J Balvin, who have 11 nods each. Scroll down to have a look at the list of nominees:

New female artist