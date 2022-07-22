Last night, many of our favorite top latin entertainers walked the carpet of Premios Juventud 2022. It was a special night, as this was the first time in the history of the awards, that the show was held in Puerto Rico, at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum.

Stars were dressed to the nines in glittery gowns, mini-dresses and trendy vibrant colors. Here are our top picks for the best styles of the night; from the most elegant and fun to the most unique.

Scroll below and see the outfits these artists wore and see which ones are your favorite!