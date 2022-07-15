Channing Tatum promises intimacy and lapdances in ‘Magic Mike 3’

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” promises to give the audience everything they want. Channing Tatum discussed the film and shared some of the new things they were doing, including an intimate one-on-one lap dance.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tatum discussed the film, which marks his last performance as Magic Mike, a very personal role that greatly impacted his career. “You’ve seen me dance on stage, but you’ve never seen me give an intimate, straight-up one-on-one lap dance,” he said. “That’s definitely going to be in the third one.”

The “Magic Mike” franchise has resulted in several movies, a reality TV show and a live show, which will get a call out in the film. “I have a pretty crazy dance that opens the movie,” Tatum said. “We kick it off on a pretty strong level and then at the end, I might do a version of the water dance in the show. There’s a splash zone in the movie, so it’s a for real thing.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” brings back Steven Soderbergh, the director of the first film, getting viewers and critics excited. Tatum has called the third movie the “movie we always should have made.” He’s described it as a non-traditional love story. “It’s going to have a really strong, almost stronger than Mike, character that’s female,” he said to Variety.