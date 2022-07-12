WATCH: First trailer of María Félix’s authorized bioseries ‘María Félix: La Doña’

Televisa Univisión is bringing to the small screen the life of María Félix. Named María Félix: La Doña, the authorized biographical series will stream exclusively for Vix+, and is the first bioseries ever to be made 20 years after her passing.

Actress and singer Sandra Echeverría will play the leading role as an adult, while actresses Ximena Romo plays María as a young woman and Abril Vergara portrays her as a child.

©TelevisaUnivision



Sandra Echeverría, Ximena Romo y Abril Vergara

The show will tell many of the experiences and circumstances María Félix has to live and endure in order to become the legendary figure she is today. The series’ first trailer shows Félix as a teenager confronting her strict military father and also features the time she won a beauty contest and her wedding to her first husband, Enrique Álvarez.

Her close relationship with painters Frida Kahlo and her husband Diego Rivera is also depicted.

©YouTube/ Televisa Univision





The Latino crew bringing to our screens the life and career of María Félix, includes producer Carmen Armendáriz, under the direction of Mafer Suárez. The story is written by Larissa Andrade, Alejandro Gerber, Tania Tinajero and Gabriela Rodríguez.

“Portraying the life of an iconic figure of Mexico and the world, a woman before her time who broke stereotypes, is a huge challenge and responsibility,” said Carmen Armendáriz, producer of the biopic. “Her story remains relevant today and continues to inspire and empower women, one generation after another. I am proud to be producing the first series about the life of María Félix, which will faithfully represent the legacy she left us.”

In a release sent to HOLA! USA, the Spanish-language content and media company, informed the series will follow the journey of “one of the icons of Mexican cinema, whose influence is still felt across generations of women.”

“At ViX+, creating content that reflects our culture and illuminates our unique and diverse stories - all in Spanish, is our priority. We’re excited to tell the extraordinary story of María Félix,” said Vincenzo Gratteri, Senior Vice President, Development of ViX+. “Her creative energy and indomitable spirit will be a source of inspiration for our audience.”