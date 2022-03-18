The first bioseries about María Félix is in the making and will be produced by a women’s team

ViX+’s first bioseries about María Félix is in the making! TelevisaUnivision Inc. begins producing the authorized biographical series that will stream exclusively for the platform. Although the show’s name is yet to be revealed, the first series ever to be made 20 years after her passing will be produced by a women’s team.

The Latinx crew bringing to our screens the life and career of María Félix, includes producer Carmen Armendáriz, under the direction of Mafer Suárez. The story is written by Larissa Andrade, Alejandro Gerber, Tania Tinajero and Gabriela Rodríguez.

“Portraying the life of an iconic figure of Mexico and the world, a woman before her time who broke stereotypes, is a huge challenge and responsibility,” said Carmen Armendáriz, producer of the biopic. “Her story remains relevant today and continues to inspire and empower women, one generation after another. I am proud to be producing the first series about the life of María Félix, which will faithfully represent the legacy she left us.”

“La Doña” will be portrayed at different stages of her life; therefore, Mexican actresses Sandra Echeverría, Ximena Romo and Abril Vergara, will characterize the legendary actress.

In a release sent to HOLA! USA, the Spanish-language content and media company, informed the series will follow the journey of “one of the icons of Mexican cinema, whose influence is still felt across generations of women.”

“At ViX+, creating content that reflects our culture and illuminates our unique and diverse stories - all in Spanish, is our priority. We’re excited to tell the extraordinary story of María Félix,” said Vincenzo Gratteri, Senior Vice President, Development of ViX+. “Her creative energy and indomitable spirit will be a source of inspiration for our audience.”