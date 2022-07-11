If you are obsessed with the new season of Stranger Things you probably called the show’s pizza number to try to get a pie from Argyle. And although Surfer Boy Pizzas is a fictional shop; the phone number not so much.

While waiting season 5, the show’s fans decided to dial the number that appears in Argyle’s Surfer Boy ride. And to everyone’s surprise 805-45-PIZZA works!

©Netflix / Stranger Things



What happens when you call ‘Stranger Things’ Surfer Boy Pizza’s number?

Unfortunately you can’t order an actual pizza, but Argyle greets you with a pre-recorded message. “Surfer Boy Pizza, this is Argyle speaking. We make everything fresh here at Surfer Boy, except for our pineapple, which comes from a can, but I still recommend slapping some juicy pineapple on.”

©Netflix / Stranger Things



He also encourages you to add the pineapple in case you are hesitant. “Oh, fruit on your pizza is gnarly, you say? Well, I say try before you deny.” Argyle continues sharing hilarious order specifics with his coworker.

So there you have it! 805-45-PIZZA works!