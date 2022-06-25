‘Money Heist: Korea’ injects the original story with the vibe of ‘Squid Game’

“Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area” is Netflix’s new invention, taking one of its most successful properties and setting it in South Korea, a country experiencing one of the biggest boons in entertainment. Naturally, it’s got people from all over the world intrigued.

The original series, called “La Casa de Papel” and created by Alex Pina, was one of Netflix’s biggest international hits, winning International Emmys and launching the careers of its stars. The Korean remake sticks pretty closely to the original, with some key changes.

Part 1, made out of six episodes, was released on June 24th, with viewers of the original picking up on some of the stories similar beats and characters. But the show also packs themes that have pushed the success of other Korean dramas, like social and economical commentary.

“Money Heist Korea” is set in the near future, in a time when the Joint Security Area of North and South Korea has turned into a Joint Economic Area and a symbol of unity. While tensions exist, the show depicts them as having moved past their war. Due to the impact of unification, migrant workers are exploited and many are disilusioned, including a professor who concocts a plan for a heist with the goal of making all involved rich.

The series stars Jeon Jong-seo, who previously starred in the acclaimed film “Burning,” Park Hae-so, known for his role in “Squid Game,” and more. Part 2 is expected to premiere later this year.