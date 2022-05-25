Will K-pop band BTS release a music collab with Camilo?

During BTS’ Muster Sowoozoo two-day pay-per-view streaming concert, the popular K-pop boy band said they would like to venture into music in Spanish-language music. RM, the group’s rapper and leader, said that he and his bandmates are working on improving their fluency in Spanish.

After the news broke, Latin American fans began to speculate about possible Latino stars that might be interested in collaborating with the band. According to Twitter users, Colombian artist Camilo Echeverry might be among the singers willing to experiment and expand his repertoire.

The rumors of a collaboration with BTS spread even further after Camilo reposted an edited video of the group dancing to his new song “Pegao.” Camilo wrote “someday,” tagging the group’s account.

Although it is unknown if a collab between BTS and Camilo is in the talks, fans can live with the hope that there is interest from Camilo to collaborate with the boys.

As HOLA! USA previously reported, Camilo will star in the new documentary series, “Los Montaner.” The show is made up of 10 episodes and will air on Disney+. According to a press release, the series plans to take “audiences inside the day-to-day life of one of Latin America’s most famous families, giving viewers access to the Montaner family’s most intimate moments including weddings, births, and celebrations, as well as, providing the audience with a behind-the-scenes look at their artistic careers.”

The documentary follows the Montaner family, made up of Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, alongside their significant others. The series will feature an exclusive look at concerts, interviews, and more, mixing formats like cell phone videos and family photographs and videos.