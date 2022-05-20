Chelsea Clinton has a touching cameo on the series finale of ‘Derry Girls’

“Derry Girls” concluded its three-season run this past Wednesday in the U.K. The beloved series follows a group of girls (and one boy) in Ireland in the ‘90s, a time of political turmoil and upheaval. In season two, the girls wrote a letter to Chelsea Clinton, the United State’s then-first daughter, a moment that was touched upon briefly in the last episode of season three.

©Channel 4



The cast of “Derry Girls”

There’s a time jump in the series finale, jumping to the present, where Clinton receives the letter in her home in New York.

“We’ve discovered some old mail, it was intercepted en route to the White House back in the ‘90s, then somehow lost its way but this was addressed to you,” explains the post worker in the scene. Then, Clinton reads the letter written from the series’ protagonists, Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), Orla (Louisa Harland), Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and James (Dylan Llewellyn). “We understand you will soon be traveling here with your Ma and Da and if they’re anything like our parents, well, you’ll be bored out of your tree,“ she reads. ”We thought you might like to hang out with us. We were also thinking it must be pretty difficult for a girl like yourself to meet boys. Being the president’s daughter would intimidate a lot of fellas we imagine so if you want to practice any moves on James feel free. He’s all yours.“

“Anyway, let us know and have a safe flight. P.S. we think your hair is absolutely cracker,” concludes the letter.

According to NME, Clinton discussed her cameo in the series and explained how honored she was to be a part of it, and how much of a fan she is of the show and its creator, Lisa McGee.

“Thanks to Lisa McGee’s incredible talent, and that of the wonderful cast and crew of Derry Girls, people around the world have been able to better understand and relate to a hugely significant and important period of history in Northern Ireland and for the world,” she said. “Like many, I am a big fan of the series, and I was honoured to be able to appear in the very special final episode. I hope people enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed being a part of it.“

Seasons 1 and 2 of “Derry Girls” are available to stream on Netflix. The show’s last season should be available later this year.