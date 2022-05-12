Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick reunite for ‘A Simple Favor’ sequel

It’s finally happening! Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are reuniting for the sequel of ‘A Simple Favor’ as it was announced by Deadline, bringing back the original cast and director Paul Feig.

“I can’t wait to revisit the hilarious, deeply dark inner world of Stephanie Smothers, and reunite Stephanie and Emily under the watchful and stylish eye of the glorious Paul Feig,” Anna said about the two main characters.

The director also shared his excitement about the follow-up project, revealing to EW that ‘A Simple Favor’ is one of his “favorite films I’ve ever made and it’s all because of the amazing writing of Jessica Sharzer and our stunning, hilarious cast headed by my brilliant heroes Anna and Blake. Expect more stylish twists and turns than Ralph Lauren making pretzels while driving down Lombard Street.”

The storyline for the 2018 film was based on the 2017 novel of the same name, which has many unexpected twists between the two characters, Stephanie, played by Kendrick, and Emily, played by Lively, following Emily’s mysterious disappearance.

And while many details of the sequel have yet to be revealed, online users shared their excitement following the announcement, expecting to see the stylish actresses back together on the big screen.

Lively recently starred in ‘The Rhythm Section’ opposite jude Law, while Kendrick starred in the Netflix show ‘Stowaway.’ The director is known for his fan-favorite films, including ‘Bridesmaids’ and ‘Spy.’