How Blake Lively’s Met Gala dress was inspired by the Statue of Liberty

Blake Lively did not disappoint! The actress had all eyes on her arriving to the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala with a custom tri-tone Versace gown, embroidered with crystal and metallic leather, very on theme for this year’s “Gilded Glamour” edition of the highly anticipated event.

The Hollywood star was accompanied by her husband Ryan Reynolds, wearing a velvet Ralph Lauren ensemble with a white bow tie. However it was Blake who stole the show, posing for the cameras in her stunning gown, which changed from bronze to green, inspired by the oxidation process of New York City’s Statue of Liberty.

The actress explained that she was inspired by the architecture of New York City, including a reference to the Empire State Building, and accessorized with a Lorraine Schwartz crown, referencing the Statue.

It was also reported that the green, which was revealed as she walked the steps of the Met, was “embroidered with a celestial map inspired by the same 12 zodiac constellations that are painted on the ceiling of Grand Central Station.”

Blake was immediately trending on social media, with fans praising her for following this year’s theme and looking flawless, paying attention to every detail and proving why she is considered a fashion icon.

But fans were not the only ones surprised, as Ryan was also trending on Twitter after being photographed with an adorable reaction to his wife’s dress on the red carpet.