Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick have been dating for over a year and have a ‘natural connection’

Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader are reportedly dating! But it‘s not a new relationship, a source told PEOPLE the actors have been ‘quietly’ dating for over a year. The private couple met years ago and starred opposite eachother in Noelle (2019). “She’s hosted Saturday Night Live and they‘ve done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie,” the source told the outlet.

Kendrick has always tried to keep her private life, private and so does Hader. “They are both very private people, and with the pandemic, it was easy to keep it quiet,” the insider said. The funny actors also share the same sense of humor. A source told Entertainment Weekly, “They really like each other and share the same sense of humor.” ”They‘re both very happy in the relationship and, it shows. They have a natural connection,” the source continued.

©Disney +



Noelle

Kendrick hosted SNL in 2014 but, Hader had already left the show. The actors starred in the movie The Do List together which was released in 2013 and, the film set could be the first place they met. The romantic comedy was directed by Hader’s ex-wife Maggie Carey and, they were married from 2006-2018 until he filed for divorce. The former couple shares three daughters: Hayley Clementine, 7, Harper, 9, and Hannah Kathryn, 12.

After his split from Carey, Hader began dating Rachel Bilson, who also starred in The To-Do List. They went public with their relationship at the Golden Globes in January 2020 but broke up after dating for less than a year. News of the split came that July.

As for Kendrick, there were reports that she was in a relationship with Ben Richardson since 2014 but, she never confirmed the relationship, let alone their breakup. In an interview with The Sydney Morning Harold, she said keeping her love life private “wasn’t easy.” “Well, as far as keeping it private, it isn’t easy, as you are proving right now,” she told the journalist. “But that’s just always how it’s been for me.”