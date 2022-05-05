Eva Longoria stars in the comedy film ‘Unplugging’ alongside Matt Walsh [TRAILER]

Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh give life to Jeanine and Dan in their comedy film Unplugging. The movie follows the story of a group of people looking for a digital detox to adjust their personal lives.

The storyline dives into Dan and Jeanine’s relationship and how they try to revive their marriage and reconnect. As a couple, they decide to take a self-prescribed digital detox weekend to a remote mountain town. But what starts as a perfect weekend getaway without technology quickly spirals out of control, forcing them to discover the only way home is to rely on each other.

Unplugging is directed by Debra Neil-Fisher and written by Brad Morris and Matt Walsh.

“My husband [played by Walsh] decides, ‘That’s it. We’re doing a digital detox,’” Longoria told ET. “And he takes us out in the middle of nowhere that has no service, no internet, no one, nothing, and comedy ensues because, as it turns out, we can’t live without technology.”

The project was filmed in Oklahoma amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the publication. “It was a weird time when we shot this, but it was beautiful in Oklahoma,” she recalled. “It was a small crew. It was really me and Matt, most of the movie, and Lea, who pops in and is hilarious and funny... We have great chemistry in the movie; we are like Frick and Frack. We really fed off each other’s energy, and we had a really good time.”

During the interview, Longoria also admitted to being a “slave to technology” and is not happy about it. ”I hate my phone; I hate that I have to have it on me all the time, but I’m running six businesses. And so I’m either emailing or texting or communicating, but I do turn it off at home,“ the actress said. ”I try to do everything before I get home, and then I’m like, ‘That’s it. I don’t want to see the phone. I don’t care where the phone is.’“