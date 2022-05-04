Gianluca Vacchi stars in new Amazon documentary

Gianluca Vacchi is making it to the small screen. The social media personality, DJ and entrepreneur will now star in a Prime Video documentary premiering this month. Here’s what you should know:

What’s it about?

©Amazon Studios



Vacchi shared the trailer and poster on his social media.

The documentary, titled “Gianluca Vacchi: Mucho Mas,” will premiere this May 25th. “Stories never tell the whole story. That’s why we made a film. Gianluca Vacchi: Mucho Más exclusively on @primevideoit from May 25th in more than 240 territories,” shared Vacchi on his Instagram.

The documentary follows Vacchi’s personal life, showing more than his social media persona, which he’s cultivated over the years and has led to him being called “The King of Social Media,” boasting over 22.2 million followers on Instagram, 21.5 million on Tik Tok, and more. The documentary will spotlight some of his most important relationships, including the one with his mother, his friends, his partner Sharon Fonseca, and their daughter, Blu Jerusalema.

In a statement, Georgia Brown, head of Amazon Studios’ European Originals, explained that they wanted Vacchi’s documentary to follow in the footsteps of their succesful projects trailing significant Italian figures. “We are excited to take customers into the world of Gianluca Vacchi with this stunning documentary. Building on the success of recent Italian Original series’ like The Ferrangnez; and our Laura Pausini film, we hope to show a side of Gianluca that his fans have not seen before,” she said. “I’m delighted to see our Italian slate grow and match our ambition for bringing to the screen world-class content from Europe’s most exciting talent.”