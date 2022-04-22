Bad Bunny announces new album in typically elaborate fashion

Bad Bunny works hard at reinvention with every new record. This occurs often, considering that he released three albums in 2020 alone. For his next album, Bad Bunny announced the name in the most elaborate way possible.

Bad Bunny’s new album will be called “UN VERANO SIN TI” 🏝 pic.twitter.com/lJx0Q2JVna — Conejo Toxico (@conejo_toxico) April 21, 2022

On Thursday night, an ad popped up on a Puerto Rican classifieds website. The ad was selling a Bugatti listed under the name Benito A. Martinez Ocasio, Bad Bunny’s real name.

“Selling a Bugatti Chiron 110 anniversary ready for transfer. It’s in my name, 0 tickets, it has a tag and is up to date with maintenance. 16 cylinder engine, 4 turbines with 1,479 horsepower. Totally immaculate, it only has 486 miles and 9 hours of flying. I’m giving it away for $3.5 million,” read the listing. A phone number was included, prompting fans to call and listen to a snippet of a song. After the call, some callers received a text. “Hello! :) Thank you for calling. There’s only a little time left until the album comes out. I still can’t say the date, but I can tell you the name: Un Verano Sin Ti,” it read.

Escucha un adelanto de lo que vendrá en el nuevo álbum de Bad Bunny, "UN VERANO SIN TI". pic.twitter.com/BozvNShbCD — Bad Bunny Info (@badbunnyinfope) April 21, 2022

Despite the listing and the song snippet, neither Bad Bunny nor his marketing team has confirmed the name of the new record, even though an announcement has been expected for months, having been built up on Bad Bunny’s social media accounts.

Earlier this week, two Bad Bunny wax figures were unveiled at Madame Tussauds’ Museum. “I’ve always wanted to look at myself straight on and how it is to stand next to myself,” Benito said upon the reveal. “I saw a picture during production, but now looking at it in person, it’s so crazy.”

To perfect the wax figures, Bad Bunny worked closely with the museum’s studio artists in London, who reportedly took around 200 measurements and photographs to capture Bunny’s likeness.