From Aymée Nuviola to J Balvin: Relive the performances from our Latino artists at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, welcomed the entertainment industry’s most popular stars. The Recording Academy recognized the “outstanding achievement in the music industry“ from a diverse, talented, and influential group of artists who made an impact with their music.
We all know an excellent fiesta needs Latinx people; therefore, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards didn’t risk it and brought J Balvin, Maria Becerra, Aymée Nuviola, Rachel Zegler, and Silk Sonic to take the stage and bring the house down. The ceremony also dedicated five categories to highlight Latin Music.
Join us to relive all the fantastic performances from our Latinx artists at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
Silk Sonic
Bruno Mars (Puerto Rico) and Anderson .Paak kicked off the show with their throwback vibes and song “777.” The duo that began as a joke entertained the audience with their feel-good music.
J Balvin and Maria Becerra
The Colombian superstar and the Argentine singer kept the party going with the hit song “Qué Más Pues?” The track surpassed 10 million streams on Spotify within days of its release in 2021 and reached number 1 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart. J Balvin later finished the performance with a rendition of “In da Getto.”
Aymée Nuviola
Nuviola sprinkled sazón with her presentation of “La Gota Fría”! The 1938 song is a Colombian Vallenato composed by Emiliano Zuleta. It has been proposed as an unofficial Colombian anthem, and many artists had covered the song including Carlos Vives, Grupo Niche, Ray Conniff, Gran Pachanga, Los Joao, La Sonora Dinamita, Julio Iglesias, Tulio Zuloaga, Alfredo Gutiérrez, and now Cuban singer, pianist, composer and actress, Aymée Nuviola performed it at the 2022 Grammys.
These are all the Latin nominees and winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards (Updating Live)
Grammys 2022: Best Red Carpet Looks
Rachel Zegler
The Colombian descent singer and actress joined Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Ben Platt to pay tribute to the artists who died in 2021 and 2022.