From Aymée Nuviola to J Balvin: Relive the performances from our Latino artists at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The 2022 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, welcomed the entertainment industry’s most popular stars. The Recording Academy recognized the “outstanding achievement in the music industry“ from a diverse, talented, and influential group of artists who made an impact with their music.

We all know an excellent fiesta needs Latinx people; therefore, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards didn’t risk it and brought J Balvin, Maria Becerra, Aymée Nuviola, Rachel Zegler, and Silk Sonic to take the stage and bring the house down. The ceremony also dedicated five categories to highlight Latin Music.

Join us to relive all the fantastic performances from our Latinx artists at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars (Puerto Rico) and Anderson .Paak kicked off the show with their throwback vibes and song “777.” The duo that began as a joke entertained the audience with their feel-good music.

J Balvin and Maria Becerra

J Balvin and María Becerra perform onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Colombian superstar and the Argentine singer kept the party going with the hit song “Qué Más Pues?” The track surpassed 10 million streams on Spotify within days of its release in 2021 and reached number 1 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart. J Balvin later finished the performance with a rendition of “In da Getto.”