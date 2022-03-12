Eminem breaks record for most gold and platinum singles, with 166 million certifications

Eminem is making history! The 49-year-old rapper has had a successful career in the music industry, and he is now officially the highest rated singles artist in the Recording Industry Association of America’s history, breaking records for most gold and platinum singles.

The singer currently has 166 million single certifications and 61.5 million album certifications, with 73.5 million new award units. The coveted title was previously held by Drake with 163.5 million, and Rihanna with 151.5 million.

RIAA Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier announced the incredible accomplishment, explaining that these awards “recognize Eminem’s unflinching commitment to his craft and the enduring connection he has forged with fans over the last 20 years.”

“Congratulations to Eminem and his entire label team who have set the bar higher than ever,” Glazier stated.

While Steve Berman, Vice Chairman of Interscope Geffen A&M stated, “It has been an honor to be part of one of the greatest journeys in the history of recorded music,” adding that “The most beautiful part of this is it feels like the journey has just begun.”

The rapper recently took over the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, alongside Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.