Amy Schumer reveals how she is preparing to co-host the Oscars: ‘I’m going to get myself in trouble’

Amy Schumer is revealing how she is preparing to co-host the 2022 Oscars alongside Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall, confessing she plans to “burn all bridges,” referring to the jokes she has in line for the ceremony.

The 40-year-old comedian was asked about the rehearsals for the highly anticipated show, during a recent interview with Extra, sharing her excitement to present the awards, and she even joked about getting into trouble because of her humor.

Amy says that viewers can expect to have a lot of fun with the three hosts helming the show, “I’m going to get myself in some trouble as per (usual),” she continued, “Wanda and Regina are hilarious and we’re having a blast preparing.”

“And I mean, I don’t know, I don’t know who made the decision to let me personally be a host, but it’s not a good one... because I’ll burn all bridges. I’ll burn every bridge,” she joked.

The long awaited ceremony is taking place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and this is not the first time Amy is in charge of hosting a big award ceremony, as she previously hosted the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, while Regina hosted the 2019 BET Awards and Wanda hosted the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards.

This is the first time ever that three women have taken the helm, even since 1987 when Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan co-hosted the 59th Academy Awards.