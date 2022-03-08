Pamela Anderson to make Broadway debut in Chicago: ‘Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled’

Pamela Anderson is about to become a Broadway star! The actress is ready to show her talent on stage, making her debut as Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago.’

Loading the player...

Following the announcement of the Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela is now taking over Broadway during an eight-week run from April 12 through June 5 at the Ambassador Theatre in N.Y.C.

The iconic role was first originated in the 1975 Broawday production, with different stars taking on the role including Melanie Griffith, Christie Brinkley, Brooke Shields, Lisa Rinna, Ashlee Simpson, among others, and Renée Zellweger on the big screen in 2002, acting opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones who played Velma Kelly.

“I have always been a huge fan of Bob Fosse’s & Gwen Verdon’s work. Ann Reinking, too,” Pamela shared, declaring that “Playing Roxie Hart is a dream fulfilled.”

The actress says she is not holding back anymore, “I am letting go. I am ready to see what I’m capable of,” explaining that she will be “putting all my cards on the table.”

“There is a freedom, a unique joy in knowing it’s all about the work,” Pamela said, adding that her new role is “a sweet escape” for her.

Producer Barry Weissler expressed his excitement to have Pamela playing the character, as there is a big “difference between” both, because Roxie “doesn’t give a damn about the outside world as long as she can be famous. So Pam comes with totally opposite attributes in life, but she fits because of her celebrity, what she’s gone through in life.“