Shakira will be filming the reality competition show ‘Dancing With Myself’ in Georgia

Shakira is coming back to the tv! The Voice former judge is jumping in another adventure with the upcoming NBC reality competition show Dancing With Myself.

As reported by Variety, the show is set to shoot soon in Georgia, and it is about a “group of dancers of all ages” competing “in a series of dance challenges that are designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators; including Shakira.”

©GettyImages GALLERY



Shakira performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

During the competition, the contestants will be isolated in pods with the clock ticking while they learn routines, to later perform in front of the audience. The Colombian singer and a panel of judges will share their honest feedback. However, the audience would have the last word and decide who would win the cash prize.

“I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community,” Shakira said in a press statement.

“I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be,” she added.