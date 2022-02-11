Sting signs $300 million music deal with Universal and reveals he wants to introduce his songs to ‘new audiences’

Sting has joined the growing list of musicians who have decided to sell their music catalogs, signing a multi-million dollar deal with Universal Music Publishing for his entire catalog, including fan-favorite hits like ‘Every Breath You Take’ and ‘Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic.’

There’s no doubt the music icon has found great success from the start of his career in the late 70s and early 80s, first with ‘The Police’ and then with his solo career.

Now Sting has signed a $300 million deal, being this the largest catalog sales by an artist to date. This new deal follows the $500 million deal between Bruce Springsteen and Sony Music Entertainment, and the $400 million sale of Bob Dylan’s catalog to Universal Music Publishing.

Sting declared that “It felt natural to unite everything in one trusted home,” adding that “It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work has a home where it is valued and respected.”

The 70-year-old artist also says he wants to give young people the opportunity to listen to his music, “Not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians, and generations.”

Universal revealed their excitement after signing the deal: “It is a responsibility we don’t take lightly,” Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and chief executive stated, adding, “We are honored that by choosing Universal for his music publishing, Sting’s entire body of work as a songwriter and recording artist, from the Police to his solo work, will all be within the Universal family.”