David Bowie’s music catalog sold for $250 million to Warner Music

There’s no doubt David Bowie made an incredible cultural impact throughout his career, continuing his legacy nearly six years after his death, now that his music catalog has been sold for over $250 million.

Following months of negotiation, the singer’s estate made a deal with Warner Chappell Music, subsidiary of Warner Music Group, selling the catalog that includes iconic songs from the 26 albums the artist released during his life, such as ‘Heroes,’ ‘Changes,’ ‘Space Oddity,’ ‘Fame,’ ‘Let’s Dance,’ ‘Rebel Rebel,’ ‘Golden Years,’ ‘Ziggy Stardust,’ ‘Under Pressure,’ among other hits.

The deal also includes the posthumous studio album ‘Toy,’ which will be released Friday, marking what would have been Bowie’s 75th birthday, and three days before the sixth anniversary of his death, after battling liver cancer.

Warner shared their excitement to acquire the coveted music catalog, as it was revealed by co-chair and CEO Guy Moot: “All of us at Warner Chappell are immensely proud that the David Bowie estate has chosen us to be the caretakers of one of the most groundbreaking, influential, and enduring catalogs in music history.”

“These are not only extraordinary songs, but milestones that have changed the course of modern music forever. Bowie’s vision and creative genius drove him to push the envelope, lyrically and musically – writing songs that challenged convention, changed the conversation, and have become part of the canon of global culture,” Moot added.

This is the latest music deal that has been reported, following Bruce Springsteen’s $500 million dollar deal with Sony Music, described as the biggest most lucrative yet.