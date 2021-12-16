Bruce Springsteen signs $500 million dollar deal with Sony Music

There’s no doubt Bruce Springsteen is one of the most influential artists! Now ‘The Boss’ has proven his success once again, after selling his music catalog for half-billion dollars to Sony Music Entertainment.

Described as the biggest deal ever by Billboard and the Times, it includes the singer’s recorded music catalog, which includes some of his classic hits ‘Born to Run,’ ‘Blinded by the Light’ and the 1984 hit ‘Born in the U.S.A,’ after an amazing 50-year career and more than 135 million copies sold.

The new era of streaming has made artists interested in selling complete or parts of their catalogs, with many A-List stars such as Shakira, Stevie Nicks, Bob Dylan, 50 Cent, among others, signing incredible deals.

This new deal is reported to be the most lucrative yet, following the sale of Bob Dylan’s entire catalogue of more than 600 copyrights to Universal Music Group for about $400 million, including his songs ‘Blowin’ in the Wind‘ and ’The Times They Are a-Changin.‘

Springsteen signed in 1972 with Columbia Records, owning his music since the 1990s. And while a public announcement has yet to be made, the 72-year-old singer was reported to have an album catalog net of around $15 million in revenue, with roughly $7.5 million earnings a year.