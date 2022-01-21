Christina Aguilera and Ozuna are making us all bite the forbidden fruit in ‘Santo’

Christina Aguilera and Ozuna are making us all bite the forbidden fruit with their new song and music video for “Santo.” The Ecuadorian descent singer and the Domi-Rican urban music star released on January 20 a powerful interpretation that honors Latin and Afro-Caribbean rhythms.

Aguilera, Ozuna, Dallas K, Gale, and Josh Barrios, wrote the new single under the production of Rafa Arcaute, Federico Vindver, Dallas K and coproduction of Afo Verde.

©Zoe Rain



The superstar dances in a Garden of Eden-inspired setting, while wearing a fiery custom rose-red latex look by Vex.

“I’ve challenged myself more this time around,” Aguilera said during a press conference with HOLA! USA and more media outlets. “I’ve done no crossover songs from English to Spanish,” the star said, referring to La Fuerza. “I worked with incredible writers, producers, and musicians. The love infused in it is so big, and we talked about my stories and the things that I wanted to talk about, open up about. What’s different now is the fact that I’m coming from a grown perspective as a woman, and I’m getting to go deeper into the lyrics.”

According to Aguilera, Gale is one of the writers that helps her write in Spanish and put into the right words what she is thinking. The star also said he collaborates in the music she will be releasing in 2022. “I have someone that helps me because I have too much respect and love for the language not to do my very best,” she told us. “And everybody has a different dialect, and it can be kind of confusing, but I’ve stuck to what I’m comfortable with and the way I grew up hearing it with my dad.”

The superstar said that writing in Spanish is another way to face her fears. “I accept the challenge and take it on and show my kids you can conquer anything that you‘re passionate about. It’s definitely a no crossovers like on the first record,” she said, adding, “we had ‘Genio Atrapado’ and ‘Ven Conmigo’ and certain other songs that were directly translated from my debut album, and we have none of that now. So it was all written from scratch while I was in Miami, with all the incredible talent.”

In the song, Aguilera asks a saint to save her from her love interest (Ozuna) because she can’t help but dance to reggaeton all day while thinking about him. For the music video, the superstar dances in a Garden of Eden-inspired setting, while wearing a fiery custom rose-red latex look by Vex. The red ensemble includes an embellished, corset-inspired top with a matching skirt, opera gloves, and stockings. Enjoy the video below.