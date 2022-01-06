Coachella 2022: Billie Eilish and Kanye West set to headline the highly anticipated festival

Billie Eilish and Kanye West are expected to headline Coachella 2022! And while the rest of the lineup is yet to be revealed, it has been reported that the 44-year-old rapper will be headlining Saturday night, and the 20-year-old singer will be in charge of Sunday night.

Swedish House Mafia is also included on the highly anticipated festival, however it is still unclear if the fan-favorite group will be the third main headliner. This is not the first time for SHM, as they had been part of the festival in the past in 2012.

Fans of Billie are already sharing their excitement to see the artist perform, as she will be the youngest artist to headline Coachella. The official 2022 lineup is expected to be announced sometime next month.

Organizers for the sold out festival are hoping to maintain the already scheduled dates, expected to take place the second and third weekend of April, 15-17 and 22-24, at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, California. But now that there has been an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases and the Grammy Awards has been postponed, many are speculating that Coachella could also be moved to a later date.

Concerns for this year come after the 2020 version of the festival was scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic, previously headlined by Travis Scott, who has since been removed following the deadly Astroworld festival, Rage Against the Machine, and Frank Ocean, who moved his appearance to 2023.