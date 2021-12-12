Mexico’s Aczino conquers the Quinta Vergara amphitheater becoming the first double Red Bull Batalla champion

Mauricio Hernández, better known as Aczino, has become the first double Red Bull Batalla champion. The 30-year-old rapper made history on Saturday, December 11, after defeating 15 other contestants, including 2016 champion Skone.

To date, the Mexican artist is the first freestyle rapper to win the coveted title twice at the Red Bull Batalla World Final 2021 in the Chilean city of Viña del Mar.

“Being the first double champion is a dream I‘ve had for a while,” he said during the press conference. “It’s one of the most exciting and important moments of my career and my life, and I dedicate it to my family who couldn‘t be here.”

Aczino told HOLA! USA that his family support his career and are proud of his skyrocketing success. “When I was young, my parents used to tell me to study because the entertainment industry is not very stable, but after seeing how passionate I am and how focus I am, they supported me,” he revealed.

“I couldn’t be here without them. Many rappers take their parents’ disapproval to push forward and demonstrate their capacities; however, in my case, my dad used to drive me to my first events. He even took me to the airport so that I could be here in Chile. My mom, dad, and wife have been there for me,” he added.

According to the Mexican rapper, his wife is so supportive that she has become a coach for him. “My wife just sent me text messages giving me advice,” he said. “She was like ‘be careful with the pronunciation,’ ‘keep pushing forward,’ ‘keep the energy,’ ‘look at the camera.’ So I appreciate all her advice.”

Like every year, Red Bull Batalla provides a crucial platform for the best hip-hop improvisers in the Spanish-speaking world to connect, develop and compete.

The 2022 World Final will be held in Mexico. Enjoy below the Red Bull Batalla World Final 2021,