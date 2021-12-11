Colombia’s Marithea is the only female rapper fighting for the crown at the Red Bull Batalla World Final 2021

The Spanish-language rap scene has a new goddess! Born in 1998 in Cali, Colombia, Marithea (alias composed of her name, Maribel Camilo, and Thea, goddess in Greek), grew up knowing she always wanted to be part of the music industry, despite she only had two options, becoming a salsa singer or a rapper.
“Cali is salsa’s capital and multiple winners of world salsa competitions, but the particularity of southern Cali is that those who aren’t salsa singers are rappers,” the artists explained to HOLA! USA. “I’m not fully immersed in the genre; therefore, I chose rap. I was in the best area to kickstart my career as a rapper.”
Marithea began improvising when she was only 14 years old, and fast forward five years later, in 2019, she became the first woman and Afro-Colombian to win a Red Bull Regional, in addition to finishing third in the Final of that year and obtaining second place in the Crossroads of Champions. Today and the first National Champion in the Colombian National Final, Marithea will represent her country in Red Bull Batalla World Final 2021.
Her strategy is always simple, taking complete control of the battle by anticipating and having a knack for a response without neglecting coherence and content. Her style is spontaneous, pure, intelligent, and forceful, always firm on the punchline and managing attack and defense. “I’m very quiet,” she describes herself. “Maybe they other rappers think otherwise. But I’m super relaxed.”
Although today she is one of the greats at the international level, she started as a fan, watching videos on YouTube. And thanks to her mom’s support, Marithea has been able to become one of those artists to watch. “My mom accompanied me to my first rap battle,” she revealed. “I won that day, and my mom said, ‘Wow, Maribel, I didn’t know you were so talented.’ So she started to support me more. Actually, I’m here because of her.”
The Cali native is also part of Team Tricolor (Colombia + Venezuela). She continues with her musical studies and keeps herself busy composing new songs.
According to the rapper, despite previous negative comments about her gender and race, when she showed the crowd what she is made of, people started supporting her more and realizing that she is exceptionally talented and here to stay and become the champion.
As the 2019 Regional Champion of Red Bull Batalla Colombia, 2021 National Champion of Red Bull Batalla Colombia, and the only female rapper fighting for the crown at the Red Bull Batalla World Final 2021, Marithea knows that this is just the beginning. “Taking home the title would be another dream come true and a plus in my career,” she said. “I’m extremely excited.”
After a whole year of rounds in a series of fun locations worldwide, on Saturday, December 11, from the historic Quinta Vergara open-air amphitheatre in the Chilean city of Viña del Mar, Marithea and 15 other rappers line up for the Red Bull Batalla World Final 2021.
Now the Latin American rappers need to convince the hosts that their rhymes flow with optimal energy. The judges looking to crown this year’s champion are 2019 runner-up Valleys-T, Chilean Blazzt, double tempo expert Handle, Peruvian Fox, and old school legend Invert.