Colombia’s Marithea is the only female rapper fighting for the crown at the Red Bull Batalla World Final 2021

The Spanish-language rap scene has a new goddess! Born in 1998 in Cali, Colombia, Marithea (alias composed of her name, Maribel Camilo, and Thea, goddess in Greek), grew up knowing she always wanted to be part of the music industry, despite she only had two options, becoming a salsa singer or a rapper.

“Cali is salsa’s capital and multiple winners of world salsa competitions, but the particularity of southern Cali is that those who aren’t salsa singers are rappers,” the artists explained to HOLA! USA. “I’m not fully immersed in the genre; therefore, I chose rap. I was in the best area to kickstart my career as a rapper.”

©Red Bull Batalla





Marithea began improvising when she was only 14 years old, and fast forward five years later, in 2019, she became the first woman and Afro-Colombian to win a Red Bull Regional, in addition to finishing third in the Final of that year and obtaining second place in the Crossroads of Champions. Today and the first National Champion in the Colombian National Final, Marithea will represent her country in Red Bull Batalla World Final 2021.

Her strategy is always simple, taking complete control of the battle by anticipating and having a knack for a response without neglecting coherence and content. Her style is spontaneous, pure, intelligent, and forceful, always firm on the punchline and managing attack and defense. “I’m very quiet,” she describes herself. “Maybe they other rappers think otherwise. But I’m super relaxed.”

©Red Bull Batalla





Although today she is one of the greats at the international level, she started as a fan, watching videos on YouTube. And thanks to her mom’s support, Marithea has been able to become one of those artists to watch. “My mom accompanied me to my first rap battle,” she revealed. “I won that day, and my mom said, ‘Wow, Maribel, I didn’t know you were so talented.’ So she started to support me more. Actually, I’m here because of her.”

The Cali native is also part of Team Tricolor (Colombia + Venezuela). She continues with her musical studies and keeps herself busy composing new songs.