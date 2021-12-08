Will Ferrell’s last ‘Elf’ costume is being sold at an auction

Will Ferrell’s iconic “Elf” costume for is being sold in an auction. The last of these costumes, of which there was a total of three, is going up for sale, with the previous one sold for $300,000. The auction of the costume will be a part of “TCM Presents: Hollywood Cool.”

©GettyImages



Will Ferrell at the New York premiere of “Elf”

The costume of Buddy the Elf comes from the film’s producer, Jon Berg. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Berg has been in possession of the costume since “Elf” wrapped production and has lent the costume to family and friends, even wearing it when the occasion calls for it.

“It became the default costume that I would wear when I was handing out presents to the kids, and nieces and nephews,” Berg said. “The entire family has tried this thing on at one point or another.”

©GettyImages



One of the original “Elf” costumes.

The costume is made up of a green coat with a floral border and faux fur on the cuffs and collar. Most importantly, it has the original labels on it, reading “Mr. Ferrell.” It comes with suspenders, yellow tights, a black belt with an oversize buckle, a t-shirt and a pair of black leather shoes with pointy toes.

Berg learned from David Berenbaum, the writer of “Elf,” that his version of the costume went for sale for $300,000, which is when Berg made the decision to sell it as well. “I guess memorabilia and collectibles are more popular now than ever before. And he’s like, ‘Do you still have your costume?’ And of course, I did. It was just sitting in my closet,” Berg said. The costume is expected to sell for the price of $50,000 to $70,000.