The 2021 National Dog Show brought to us by Purina and hosted by the Kennel Club of Philadelphia is broadcasted on Thanksgiving on NBC ﻿on right after the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The event showcases some of the best looking and interesting dog breeds in the world. Over 1,500 dogs compete for the title Best in Show.

If you were too busy eating turkey and spending the holiday with your family, we got you! We compiled some of the best moments from the event, so you don’t miss these cute pics of the most regarded dogs. You can also watch the rerun of the show on Peacock after it airs on TV.

This year was particulary special, because the adored Scottish Deerhound named Claire, won for the second year in a row. This is the first time in 20 years that there’s been a repeat champion. If you ask me, it’s in the genes because Claire’s grandmother won the Westminster Dog Show Best in Show title in 2011 .

Scroll to see the photos of these high pedigree and cute dogs!