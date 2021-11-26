6 holiday movies starring Latinos to watch tonight

Thanksgiving is over which means Christmas is just around the corner for those who celebrate it. If you are still digesting yesterday’s meal and want to stay inside, watch movies, and support Latin talent, check out our list of 6 holiday films starring Latinos below.

Feliz NaviDAD (2020)

Lifetime’s Feliz NaviDAD follows David Morales, played by Mario Lopez an Arizona high school principal who lost his wife a few years prior during the Christmas season. The single dad has lost the holiday spirit and works as a delivery driver just to avoid the holiday but his 14-year-old daughter, Noel (Paulina Chavez), and his live-in sister, Marissa (Marycarmen Lopez) are ready to do whatever it takes to make this year different.

The Holiday (2006)

Starring Cuban-American Cameron Diaz, The Holiday is the perfect rom-com to cozy up to tonight. Diaz and Kate Winslet are both depressed after being cheated on by their significant others so they decide to swap homes in each other‘s countries, where they of course fall in love with a local.

El Camino Christmas (2017)

Starring Jessica Alba and Emilio Rivera, El Camino Christmas (2017) follows Eric (Luke Grimes) who goes to El Camino looking for his father he has never met. But he finds himself barricaded with 5 other people on Christmas Eve. Available on Netflix.

Santa Claus (1959)