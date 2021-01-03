Ariana Grande rescues animals from heartbreaking conditions: how to adopt from her!

Ariana Grande may have helped penned the song “Don’t Call Me Angel,” but we’re so tempted to do it anyway. The 27-year-old superstar’s latest venture is the epitome of angelic: an animal rescue. Ari launched non-profit Orange Twins Rescue with two of her friends back in November, and it’s officially operating in L.A. Over the first weekend of 2021, the songstress took to Instagram to share a bunch of cats and dogs currently seeking forever homes. Each animal profile was accompanied by an adorable photo and heartbreaking story.

“NORMANI only has 3 LEGS but can do EVERYTHING a normal cat can!” the caption for a 5-month-old female cat read. “She was found and rescued by us in an extreme situation! Her leg had “fallen off” in someone else’s ‘care,’ we IMMEDIATELY stepped in, they surrendered her into our care, and we took her to the vet!”

“Our vet recommended that we amputate the rest of her leg, and that she would lead a completely normal life!” the statement continued. “And that she does! She can WALK, RUN, & PLAY just like any other kitten!” According to Ari and friends, Normani would make an ideal pet for someone who is “PATIENT, KIND, and understands that she will learn, with time, that you are her FOREVER PERSON!”

In an adorable quip, they also included that the cat’s favorite song isn’t one of Ariana’s, but “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten. The recent adoption blast also included a sweet-looking dog named Faith and adorable kitten named Slater.

Ariana co-founded Orange Twins Rescue with her twin friends - hence the name - Skot and Brian Nicholson. The pair struck a friendship with Ari after working as her backup dancers. According to OTR’s official website, they formed the nonprofit together because they “share the same mission in life.” To no one’s surprise they’ve quickly amassed a dedicated following, including celebrities like Diane Keaton, Ellen Pompeo andDemi Lovato.

To learn more about Orange Twins Rescue and see animals seeking homes click here!

