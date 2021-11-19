2021 Latin Grammy Awards: Live updates from the biggest night in Latin music

The 2021 Latin Grammy Awards kicked off November 18th at 8PM, E.T. Hosted in the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, the show celebrates some of the best that the latin music genre has to offer. The show is hosted by actresses Ana Brenda Contreras, Roselyn Sanchez, and the singer Carlos Rivera.
This year nominations are lead by Camilo Echeverri, who earned 10 nominations, including Recording of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. Other artists with several nominations include Juan Luis Guerra, Bad Bunny, C. Tangana, and Pablo Alboran.
The show will feature performances from Gloria Estefan, C. Tangana, who will be joined by Jorge Drexler; La Hungara; Natalia Lafourcade; and more. Bad Bunny will perform and Christina Aguilera will make her appearance in the Latin Grammy stage for the first time in 20 years.
.@ozuna presente en la alfombra roja de #LatinGRAMMY. pic.twitter.com/WHijMAwHdG— Univision (@Univision) November 19, 2021
Gloria Estefan kicked off the show with a medley of some of her most famous songs, including “Abriendo Puertas.” She was joined onstage by Diego Torres, Anitta, Pedro Capo, Carlinhos Brown, Laercio Da Costa, Farina and Giulia Be.
The first award of the night, best traditional pop album, was introduced by Bella Thorne and Silvestre Dangond. It was awarded to Juan Luis Guerra, for his record “Prive.”
¡Felicidades! @juanluisguerra 440 Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMYpic.twitter.com/mSPtVhLVce— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 19, 2021
Camilo, the artist with most nominations of the night, performed two of his biggest hits: “Vida de Rico,” and “KESI.” He was introduced by his wife Evaluna and her father, Ricardo Montaner.
Myke Towers, nominated for best urban song, best reggaeton song and best urban music album took the stage to perform “La Curiosidad.” He was joined by Jay Wheeler.
C. Tangana, who has five nominations tonight, was joined onstage with an impressive crew of musicians, including Nathy Peluso and Natalia Lafourcade. He performed “Ingobernable” while seated in front of a large table, surrounded by musicians and clapping singers, delivering his trademark mix of Spanish and Latin sounds.
Ozuna, nominated for two awards, performed afterwards, opening his set with “Del Mar” and closing it with “Señor Juez,” where he was joined by Bachata legend Anthony Santos.
Camilo won best pop vocal album. He dedicated the album to Indigo, his child, who’s yet to be born. He also dedicated his record to his country, Colombia.
Bad Bunny, with four nominations, won best urban music album for his record, “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo.” He thanked the Academy for recognizing his work and dedicated the award to the producers and the people who helped him make the record. He was wearing a really great fuchsia suit.
Ruben Blades was named person of the year, with the recognition presented by Residente, who handed him the award with a touching and personal speech. Blades is the first Panamanian to be named the Latin Grammy’s person of the year. He is not only a Grammy award winning artist; he’s a film and television actor, and has a masters degree in international law from Harvard University.
Christina Aguilera performed her new song “Pa Mis Muchachas,” alongside Becky G, Nathy Peluso, and Nicki Nicole. The song marks Aguilera’s comeback to the Spanish language. The last time she sang in Spanish was in the year 2000, when she released “Mi Reflejo” and performed in the Latin Grammy stage.
Karol G won best reggaeton performance for her record “Bichota.”
Juliana Velasquez won best new artist for her debut record “Juliana.” The Colombian singer dedicated the award to her country, her family and friends. “Colombia, this is yours,” she said in Spanish.
👏👏 Juliana Velásquez Mejor Nuevo Artista #LatinGRAMMYpic.twitter.com/LFTfVr5IxQ— The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 19, 2021
Descemer Bueno, Yotuel and Gente de Zona performed an acoustic version of “Patria y Vida,” a song that has become an anthem for the protests against the communist regime in Cuba. It won song of the year.
Maná and Alejandro Fernández sang “Mariposa Traicionera,” one of the band’s biggest hits. This version of the song is their first recording together.
Ruben Blades and Roberto Delgado won album of the year, for the record “Salswing!” “We accept this award in the name of everyone who was nominated tonight,” said Blades in Spanish.
Bad Bunny closed out the show, singing “Maldita Pobreza,” a song that’s one of his most different and that highlights guitars and Latin rock. He fittingly ended the night singing within a ring of fire.