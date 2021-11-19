2021 Latin Grammy Awards: Live updates from the biggest night in Latin music

The 2021 Latin Grammy Awards kicked off November 18th at 8PM, E.T. Hosted in the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, the show celebrates some of the best that the latin music genre has to offer. The show is hosted by actresses Ana Brenda Contreras, Roselyn Sanchez, and the singer Carlos Rivera.

This year nominations are lead by Camilo Echeverri, who earned 10 nominations, including Recording of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. Other artists with several nominations include Juan Luis Guerra, Bad Bunny, C. Tangana, and Pablo Alboran.

The show will feature performances from Gloria Estefan, C. Tangana, who will be joined by Jorge Drexler; La Hungara; Natalia Lafourcade; and more. Bad Bunny will perform and Christina Aguilera will make her appearance in the Latin Grammy stage for the first time in 20 years.

Gloria Estefan kicked off the show with a medley of some of her most famous songs, including “Abriendo Puertas.” She was joined onstage by Diego Torres, Anitta, Pedro Capo, Carlinhos Brown, Laercio Da Costa, Farina and Giulia Be.

©GettyImages



Anitta at the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.

The first award of the night, best traditional pop album, was introduced by Bella Thorne and Silvestre Dangond. It was awarded to Juan Luis Guerra, for his record “Prive.”

¡Felicidades! @juanluisguerra 440 Mejor Álbum Vocal Pop Tradicional 🎶👏👏👏 #LatinGRAMMYpic.twitter.com/mSPtVhLVce — The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) November 19, 2021

Camilo, the artist with most nominations of the night, performed two of his biggest hits: “Vida de Rico,” and “KESI.” He was introduced by his wife Evaluna and her father, Ricardo Montaner.

Myke Towers, nominated for best urban song, best reggaeton song and best urban music album took the stage to perform “La Curiosidad.” He was joined by Jay Wheeler.