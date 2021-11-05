The rising Puerto Rican star Chesca is back with her new energetic single ‘Tu Weekend’

Chesca is undoubtedly one of the most promising stars of the Puerto Rican Latin Pop/Reggaeton scene. With each song, performance, and video she proves to be at the top of her game.

This new energetic single ‘Tu Weekend,’ is a song composed and produced by the Panamanian DJ and producer Dimelo Flow. Dimelo Flow is one of today’s hottest producers in the Latin Urban space. Recently named an ‘Artist to Watch’ by Forbes and Pandora, he has charted the Billboard producer charts, ranked #2 for the year, and was nominated for Producer of the Year by Billboard Latin.

©Saban Music Group





The official music video for ‘Tu Weekend’ features the mega-popular influencer Tayler Holder, who currently has over 20 million followers on TikTok and over 1.9 million subscribers on YouTube.

Chesca has already collaborated with artists such as Pitbull, Frankie Valli, Arcangel, De La Ghetto and recently worked with BLESSD and Nesi, with whom she released their hit ‘Adicto’.

Last year she entered the Billboard charts for the first time, was nominated at Premios Lo Nuestro, and was also the first female Puerto Rican artist to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in March 2021. Her performances have also included stages as important as Urban Divas Live, Live with Kelly & Ryan, and the 2020 Biden-Harris United We Serve: National MLK Day of Service Inauguration Event.

In her short career, Chesca has received multiple nominations at various award shows, including the iHeart Music Awards, Premios Lo Nuestro, and The Latin American Music Awards. She also won the Best Regional Mexican Fusion award at Premios Juventud for her collaboration with Grupo Firme for the track ”El Cambio.“