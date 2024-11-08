Did Neymar's ring get stolen? The soccer player reacts to his interaction with an Al Hilal fan

In a dramatic twist for Brazilian superstar Neymar, reports of an alleged robbery at a recent match have sparked controversy. According to various media outlets, the Al-Hilal player was supposedly the victim of a bold theft when a fan allegedly stole a valuable ring off his finger. The incident reportedly occurred just as Neymar, donning the iconic number ten, stepped onto the pitch to warm up for Al-Hilal's match against Esteghlal in the Asian Champions League.

Videos quickly surfaced online showing Neymar greeting a crowd of eager fans, only to have one individual allegedly grasp his hand firmly and swipe the ring. However, Neymar himself was quick to address these claims. Turning to social media, the Brazilian forward openly dismissed the story, branding it as part of a wave of "fake news" targeting him.

© Yasser Bakhsh Neymar of Al-Hilal controls the ball during the AFC Champions League Elite match between Al-Hilal and Esteghlal at Kingdom Arena on November 04, 2024 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

"You are going crazy! This week, there have been three fake news stories. They spread lies," Neymar posted on Instagram. "It's a shame that Brazil treats me like this." The viral video did add fuel to the fire, showing what appeared to be a suspicious exchange. In the footage, the fan held Neymar's hand tightly, and moments later, Neymar seemed to inspect his hand as if noticing the missing ring. But Neymar firmly denies the incident, suggesting that the media reports sensationalized the encounter and that the supposed theft was fabricated.

Compounding the controversy around Neymar's career, this isn't the only challenging development he's faced recently. After returning from a year-long recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee, Neymar encountered another injury setback during his second match. The new hamstring tear is expected to sideline him for up to six weeks.

© GettyImages Neymar

Neymar's move to Al-Hilal generated substantial excitement, with his $95 million transfer and a reported $100 million salary capturing global attention. However, his limited playtime—only seven matches since joining—has sparked speculation that the Saudi club may already be considering moving on. Whether this ring incident is an invention, Neymar finds his Saudi Arabian tenure more turbulent than anticipated.