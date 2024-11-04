Kendall Jenner turns 29: Watch her style evolve over the years

Kendall Jenner has grown up in front of the world. Born November 3, 1995, to Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall’s life has always been in the spotlight. Now 29, she has an incredible career. Like all of her sisters, Kendall has solidified herself as a fashionista. Since she was a little girl, the successful model has always shown off her sense of style which has matured over the years. In honor of her birthday, look back at how one of the most famous women on the planet's style has evolved, from her early days to her standout red carpet moments.

© GettyImages Kendall turns 29 An adorable 5-year-old Kendall wore matching looks with her baby sister Kylie Jenner to the "Emperor's New Groove" premiere in 2000. The duo has their own style now but will still bust out matching looks from time to time.



© GettyImages Kendall turns 29 Kendall added some fierce animal print to her wardrobe as she became a preteen. While she looked adorable with her ankle bracelets and flip flops at the 2007 “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Viewing Party, with sisters Kim Kardashian, and Kylie, it's probably safe to say they would never wear any of these outfits again.



© GettyImages Kendall turns 29 Kendall and Kylie quickly became red-carpet professionals. The model looked cute and awkward at the 2009 102.7 KIIS-FM’s Wango Tango wearing a sweet green dress with bold boots. She was also rocking braces during this time.



Kendall turns 29 By 2010 Kendall's braces were off and she was a full-blown teenager. At the 2010 Teen Choice Awards she looked chic and edgy, ditching heels for combat boots.

© Thomas Concordia Kendall turns 29 Kendall's career would change forever with her first runway show in 2012 with Sherri Hill for NYFW. Although Kim walked on the runway in the past, Kendall has solidified herself as the most successful model for the Kardashian/Jenner clan.



© GettyImages Kendall turns 29 Kendall had people saying 'where did the time go' in 2013 when she arrived at the American Music Awards looking like a full-blown adult. At 18, this all white look was one of her most memorable appearances.



© GettyImages Kendall turns 29 Kendall has made appearances at some of the biggest events in the world. She has had many stunning outfits at the Cannes Film Festival over the years, like this see through black look in 2016.

© GettyImages Kendall turns 29 Once Kendall hit her '20s she was making bold fashion statements following in her older sister Kim's footsteps. This 2018 sheer dress went viral and is one of her most iconic looks.



© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Kendall turns 29 In 2019 Kendall attended the famous Vanity Fair after-party with another chic and revealing look. Already an established fashion model, she had one of the best looks of the evenings.

© James Devaney Kendall turns 29 Kendall doesn't save her fashionable looks for events and runways, the model always looks picture-perfect. Her day-to-day style is always on point, as seen in February 2020 when she wore this hot pink two-piece look that hugged her curves perfectly.

© GettyImages Kendall turns 29 At the 2022 Met Gala Kendall and Kylie wore coordinated looks with Kylie wearing a white wedding dress and Kendall wearing a black sheer Prada ball gown. The model also dyed her eyebrows blonde, which turned heads on the carpet.

© Kevin Mazur Kendall turns 29 For the Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 in Dubai on January 21, which Beyonce performed, Kendall stunned in an incredible chocolate slip dress with a structured gold neckline. In a surprising call back to her 2007 look, Kendall had her dogs out with sandals.

© Jamie McCarthy Kendall turns 29 A Met Gala professional, and one of the biggest models in the world, Kendall can pretty much have any piece she wants. In 2024 she became the first-ever person to wear one of Alexander McQueen’s fall 1999 looks for Givenchy haute couture, per Vogue.



As Kendall continues to experience the mystery called life, plenty of fans are ready to see what happens next. Happy birthday!