Rosalia's Halloween costume explained: Her night out in Los Angeles with celebrity friends

Rosalia had a fun time in Los Angeles on Halloween night. The fan-favorite star was all smiles surrounded by her celebrity friends and inner circle, as they prepared to celebrate Kendall Jenner's Halloween party at the Chateau Marmont.

The singer stepped out wearing an all-black ensemble, featuring a black furry jacket, black tights, and black platforms. Rosalia was inspired by Magdalena Bay's album cover, as her Halloween costume featured a disc on her forehead, similar to the art on the band's album 'Imaginal Disk.'

Rosalia had a lot of fun with her friends, including Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Rosalía, and Addison Rae. The group filmed a TikTok, showing support for Addison's latest single 'Aquamarine.'

The singer was photographed arriving at the Halloween party with Charli XCX by her side. The 'Brat' artist wore a red ensemble paired with a red hairstyle, inspired by Komomo from the 2006 film 'Imprint' directed by Takashi Miike.

© Grosby Group Rosalia and Charli xcx turned heads at the Chateau Marmont

It seems Kendall Jenner's Halloween party was the hotspot for celebrities and A-list stars, who reunited for a special night in Los Angeles. Among the celebrities at the party, Camila Cabello attended wearing a Playboy Bunny costume. The 'Havana' singer had an accident leaving the party but quickly recovered after falling down in her white heeled boots.

Nina Dobrev & Shaun White, who recently revealed news of their engagement, attended the party. Other guests included Megan Fox and MGK, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Ellie Goulding, Jesse Jo Stark, Natalia Bryant, Victoria Monet, and Tallulah Willis, among others.

One of the most shocking Halloween costumes, apart from Heidi Klum's E.T. transformation, was Kim Kardashian, who turned into an albino alligator with the help of multiple latex prosthetics.

Kim showed photos of the final result, posing in the alligator costume, which highlighted her incredible figure while adding a long alligator tail and textured scales on her skin. She also showed the multiple prosthetics before they were applied, which included a headpiece and full arms.