Adrienne Bailon-Houghton says Kylie Jenner has 'the sweetest face' without makeup

Kylie Jenner took to social media to vlog about her experience closing the Coperni Spring/Summer 2025 show at Disneyland Paris during Paris Fashion Week. Jenner made a recap showing the BTS and the moment she tried wearing the black corset ball gown with long-sleeve gloves she modeled.

In the video, a makeup-free Kylie Jenner is seen inviting her fans to enjoy her exciting process as much as she is. Her followers flooded the comments section with sweet messages, including Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who praised Jenner's beauty.

"You without makeup is my absolute fav. you've always had the sweetest face 🤍 " Rob Kardashian's ex wrote in the comments section. Her comment received over 400 likes from people who agreed that Kylie's makeup-free face is equally stunning.

© Joshua Blanchard Adrienne Bailon (L) and Kylie Jenner arrives at Revolt TV's "Harlem To Hollywood" Studio Reveal at Revolt Live Studios on January 24, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/FilmMagic)

The 27-year-old businesswoman and Bailon-Houghton have a good relationship, as Kylie and Kendall Jenner used to be Cheetah Girls fans when they were kids. After Adrienne and Kardashian called it quits, the singer and TV host remained friends with the family and has been spotted hanging out with them on several occasions.

In 2016, Kourtney Kardashian, Jenner and Bailon-Houghton, shared on Instagram a loving snap of the three hanging out. "Reunited best friends lol," Kourtney wrote.

"Cause we are sistersss," Kylie wrote in another pic.

In 2014, Bailon-Houghton made Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian, upset after revealing details of her and Rob's relationship in Latina magazine. According to the singer getting "stuck with that Kardashian label" was "so hurtful to me and to my career." She then told E! News, "I never meant any harm with anything I said." The singer dated Rob for two years. They broke up in 2009. Rob admitted he cheated in a 2010 episode. “When I broke up with Rob Kardashian, my breakup buddy was his sister Kourtney,” she said on an episode of The Real. “Who at the time had broken up with Scott [Disick] for a moment.”

"She was so much fun,” Bailon recalled. “I was definitely more the sad one crying at home and she was like, ‘No girl, we are going to go out. We’re going to hit the clubs in Hollywood. We’re going to have so much fun!’”

“I needed that because we were both going through the same thing but we dealt with the breakup differently.”

In 2017, Adrienne reacted to Jenner's pregnancy. "I think that she’s very mature for her age and I think that they know what’s best for them,” she told Us Weekly.

Watch Kylie Jenner's Paris Fashion Week recap below.