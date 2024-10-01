Cruz Beckham is reportedly dating a Brazilian musician 9 years his senior

Cruz Beckham might have a new love in his life. The 19-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham has been spending fashion week in Paris, enjoying many of the events that have been hosted in the city. In one of these outings, he was photographed alongside Jackie Apostel, 28, a Brazilian musician who was a part of the girl band Schutz.

© Neil Mockford Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham

The New York Post reports that the two are reportedly dating, with Apostel attending Victoria Beckham's fashion show and wearing one of her designs. “The most beautiful show and the most beautiful dress,” she wrote on Instagram after sharing a photo of herself wearing the dress.

Apostel and Beckham were photographed various times over the past couple of days, with one image showing the two holding each other's hands. The image shows Beckham wearing some baggy black pants, Converse sneakers, and a white satin button-up. Apostel wears black tights, heels, yellow shorts, and a black crop top that she paired with a matching jacket.

While the pair have been linked together for some time, people on social media seemed surprise by the age gap between them.

“At an older age, the difference of a decade starts to make less difference, however, someone around twenty years old will be at a very different stage of development," wrote a follower. "Bit cringe really."

© Neil Mockford Jackie Apostel and Cruz Beckham in Paris

More details about Apostel and Beckham's relationship

Beckham and Apostel were first linked together in June of this year. According to previous reports, the pair were spotted outside of the Everyman Cinema in Chelsea, London, kissing and being affectionate with each other. The pair were accompanied by friends, including Romeo Beckham, Cruz's brother.

Cruz was previously linked with Tana Holding, with the two dating for about a year in 2023.

While Apostel began her career as a performer, she appears to now be focusing on composing and producing songs for other artists.