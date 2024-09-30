Beyoncé outshines the Eiffel Tower while wearing a sultry gold dress with a plunging neckline

Beyoncé was recently spotted in Paris, where she was celebrating the launch of her new whisky brand. The glamorous event occurred in a chic Parisian hotel, with the Eiffel Tower beautifully lit in the distance, adding more sophistication to the occasion. The iconic 43-year-old singer and entrepreneur took to social media to share her stunning look.

She wore a sultry gold dress with a plunging neckline that perfectly complemented her new voluminous bob hairstyle. The "Diva" singer exuded confidence in the photos as she posed elegantly held a drink on a luxurious lounge chair.

Queen Bey leads a busy life as a mother of three, a wife, and a successful career woman. Nonetheless, she remains committed to her exercise routine and clean-eating diet. During her latest interview with GQ, the star shared insights on how she is prioritizing her health by having concious eating habits, which include supplements and vitamins.

"I've been trying to focus on my health, taking my supplements, and eating very clean. I've given up meat, except for turkey, this summer," she said to the publication. "I'm trying to muster the strength to work out, but I just can't do it today. Maybe tomorrow," she said.

"At first it's the little things I noticed: I had more energy ... The benefits of a plant-based diet need to be known. We should spend more time loving ourselves, which means taking better care of ourselves with good nutrition and making healthier food choices," she told the New York Times in 2015.

"[I had] a noticeable glow to my skin without having to deprive myself of carbs. I even slept better," Beyonce stated. She also said that she has found a balance when it comes to eating clean. "In the past, I spent too much time on diets, with the misconception that self-care meant exercising and being overly conscious of my body."

© Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media

"My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I'm feeding my mind and my body—those are the things that I've been focusing on," she said.

