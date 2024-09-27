Michael Bublé reveals daughter Vida listens to Snoop Dogg's 'Doggyland' album every day with classmates

Michael Bublé had a piece of Snoop Dogg's 'Doggyland' album thanks to his six-year-old daughter, Vida. Promoting his upcoming coaching job on The Voice, the singer said he connected with fellow judge Snoop Dogg after showing him a video of Vida singing "Affirmations."

"When I went to go meet Snoop the first time, out of the blue, she said, 'Papi, are you going to sing with Snoop Dogg?' I said, 'Yeah, I'm going to go do a thing,'" he replied, revealing that Vida listens to the track every morning with her teacher and classmates.

© NBC (l-r)Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Michael Buble -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

"And every morning, the kindergarten class would listen to Uncle Snoop," he continued. "And honestly, he's such a beautiful.. he's a deep, beautiful guy. That was like a great sense of connection. We hit it off. He's the best. We're all, we're all family on this show."

In addition to Vida, Bublé is a dad to Noah, 11, Elias, 8, and Cielo, 2, whom he shares with his wife, Luisana Lopilato.

In a conversation with People, Snoop spoke about his relationship with Bublé. "Who would've thought? But I've been known to have pairings with people you wouldn't expect me to pair with, and it just feels like and Bublé I are lost brothers," he said. "We love the same things, we agree to disagree, and it's just beautiful finding somebody like this so far in my career that has the same views in life and that I can mesh with and bond with on-screen and off-screen."

© NBC THE VOICE -- "The Blind Auditions Season Premiere" Episode 2601 -- Pictured: (l-r) Michael BublÃ©, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)

Coaches Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire will join Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg for the latest season of The Voice. The 26th season premiered on NBC on September 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The show promises an exciting blend of musical talent and industry expertise, making it a must-watch for fans of all ages.