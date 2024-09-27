Lana Del Rey marries Jeremy Dufrene at a bayou in Lousiana

Lana Del Rey is a married woman! The singer and songwriter married Jeremy Dufrene yesterday, in a ceremony in Louisiana.

The marriage took place in a public bayou where Dufrene works as a captain for Airboat Tours by Arthur, reports PEOPLE.

The ceremony was hosted by the water, with Del Rey and Dufrene walking down together towards their guests, according to footage captured by The Daily Mail.

Del Rey wore a white gown for the occasion while Dufrene wore a three-piece dark blue suit. More photos showed that Del Rey was walked down the aisle by her father, Richard Grant, and that her siblings Caroline and Charlie were also in attendance.

Images showed that there was a tent set up for guests by the water, where the ceremony was likely held, and that some tables and chairs were set up by the grass for people to sit and mingle. Images also captured various guests wearing suits and dresses as they walked around the venue, showing that while the ceremony was private, he couple was supported by their closest friends and family.

More details about Del Rey and Dufrene's relationship

Del Rey and Dufrene have been dating publicly for the past couple of months, after being spotted in the UK together holding hands and attending some concerts. The pair have known each other for a long time, with their earliest meeting recorded in a Facebook post. In it, Del Rey shared a photo of herself and Dufrene aboard one of his tour boats. "Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours," she captioned the image.

In May of this year, Del Rey shared a post with her siblings, tagging Dufrene and calling him "my guy."

This month, Del Rey and Dufrene attended the wedding of Karen Elson, which was attended by celebrities like Rosalia, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce. It marked their first public appearance together with photos showing them holding hands.